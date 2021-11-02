MasterCard cards support Apple Pay in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 2
By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:
MasterCard cards support Apple Pay payment method in Azerbaijan, head of the MasterCard representative office in Azerbaijan Erdem Cakar said during the ‘Future is Now’ online conference organized by MasterCard, Trend reports on Nov. 2.
“Today the holders of MasterCard cards of the International Bank of Azerbaijan, Kapital Bank, Unibank and Bank Respublika may use Apple Pay,” Cakar added.
Moreover, Cakar stressed that other banks are expected to join this project by the end of the year.
