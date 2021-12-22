Azerbaijan plans to open Trade House in Istanbul - deputy minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 22

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

Trade House of Azerbaijan is planned to be opened at Istanbul Consulate, the country's Deputy Economy Minister Rovshan Najaf said at the 1st Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Najaf, relations between Azerbaijan and Turkey have reached the highest level in all areas, and economic cooperation has expanded despite the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The trade turnover between the two countries increased by seven percent - up to $4.1 billion. In accordance with the agreement on electronic commerce, which came into force this year, negotiations are underway to build this potential," he noted.

Besides, according to the deputy minister, additional agreements were signed on the participation of Turkish companies in projects in Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War].

At the same time, regional relations are expanding, and Azerbaijan is making large investments in Turkey, he added.

The event is being held under the chairmanship of Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez.

The forum was established within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries to ensure more flexible and result-oriented strategic cooperation in the field of energy.