Veyseloglu Group of Companies has announced its monthly retail price index

Veyseloglu Group of Companies (VGC) has announced the price index of the products with the highest consumer demand in December 2021. The index, known as Veyseloglu Retail Index (VRI), shows the change in the overall price level of the most purchased products by the company’s customers over the past 24 months.

The Veyseloglu Retail Index in December 2021 was 106.3%. This means that the prices of the most purchased products increased by an average of 6.3%. According to the latest figures, the prices of fresh/perishable products increased by 4% on average, the prices of generic (dry, frozen foods, sweets and soft drinks) products increased by 8,5 % on average, and the prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco products increased by 6,9%.

Veyseloglu Retail Index aims to support consumers in budgeting for their monthly purchases.

Veyseloglu Group of Companies (VGC) is a progressive and multi-faceted FMCG group that encompasses various areas of the supply chain, from production, to distribution, to logistics, to direct interaction with customers through its supermarket chains (Araz and Oba). VGC genuinely believes in sustainable business models and constant innovation to ensure efficiency and driving long-term value for all stakeholders.