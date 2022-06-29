Visit of Azerbaijani President to Uzbekistan opens new phase in dev't of bilateral relations - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. The visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Uzbekistan opened a new phase in the development of relations between the two countries, Chairperson of the Senate of the Supreme Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzilya Narbayeva said at the Azerbaijani-Uzbek business forum of women entrepreneurs [being held in Baku], on June 29, Trend reports.

"We consider the visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Uzbekistan a breakthrough and progressive. This visit opened a new phase in the development of strategic relations between our countries,” she said.

"Documents were signed between the entrepreneurs of our countries in excess of $500 million as a result of the visit," Narbayeva noted.

According to her, relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan will become more intense in the future, and women will play an important role in this process.