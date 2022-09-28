GPS SOLUTIONS presents innovative temperature control systems in refrigerated trucks

GPS monitoring with temperature control is having a significant economic impact in trucking industry. Control technologies are constantly evolving and adapting to growing customer requirements. Timely implementation of innovative solutions allows cold chain logistics parks to remain competitive and profitable. GPS Solutions MMC as a leader in the market of temperature-controlled GPS monitoring offers new technologies helping to reduce risks and increase fleet efficiency significantly.

Special storage and transportation products such as poultry, meat, dairy products, agricultural products, seafood, flowers, various chemicals and pharmaceuticals, and many other daily consumption products require constant temperature control during transportation to ensure that they are delivered to the end consumer in a suitable to use condition.

According to statistics, without of proper control, more than 20% of deliveries occur with violations of the temperature regime. The main problems in the cold chain supply are caused by mechanical failures of refrigeration equipment, long delays due to customs checks, certain environmental conditions and driver negligence.

The quality of perishable goods can deteriorate many times over even with small temperature fluctuations, so constant real-time temperature monitoring insures against a possible refusal to accept the goods by the customer.

The advanced technologies implemented by GPS Solutions in the field of GPS tracking open up new opportunities for monitoring cargo in special temperature conditions. Unlike older solutions based on a telematics unit and a wired sensor, GPS.AZ solutions are completely wireless and do not depend on any human or mechanical factors. The telematic GPS/GSM unit is installed directly into the refrigerated trailer and, in addition to temperature control, allows to independently track its location, hours of operation and fuel consumption. Inside the refrigeratorr, two wireless sensors with an autonomous power supply for up to 5 years are installed, which transmit the temperature and humidity in real time in the cold air outlet area and in the opposite side of the chamber near the doors, where the difference can reach up to 5 degrees. The data in the dispatcher application is transmitted every second from anywhere in the world in real time and allows to receive instant notifications about the temperature going out of the allowed temperature regime.

Assuredly, the temperature and humidity monitoring is crucial for the logistics industry in any country worldwide, and the relatively low cost of implementing solutions on control makes to secure cargo from possible risks of losing of tens or hundreds of thousands dollars.