Movlan Pashayev spoke at the first Baku International CEO Summit (PHOTO)

Movlan Pashayev, Country Managing Partner of PwC Azerbaijan, was a panelist at the first Baku International CEO Summit. The Summit took place on 15 November at Marriott Boulevard Hotel.



The theme of the panel was New Consumer Landscape: Behavior shifts shaping strategies & Customer experience, shared with Savash Uzan of Azersun Holding, Rana Mammadova of Coca-Cola Bottlers Azerbaijan and Kanan Tabasaransky of Smart Solutions Group.



Movlan spoke about his views on the shifts in the markets and the clients in the region and how PwC is responding to the new realities. He also touched upon the latest innovative approaches and expectations of contemporary leadership.



“After decades of technology disruption, the organizations are now facing new waves of disruption and are rethinking old assumptions about core drivers of demand: price, quality and convenience. Consumer expectations are shifting as inflation, supply chain obstacles, awareness and activism around environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues, and a possible recession affect availability, competition and values” said Movlan.



The summit was the first CEO event that brought together local and International chief executives, aiming to share advanced practices through dialogues, discussions, and exchange of ideas on megatrends, people, consumer behavior, innovations and acceleration of technology.