Working group to be established within Azerbaijan's green energy supply project to Europe – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. The 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting took place this year for the first time and will be held annually, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said at today's press conference following the results of the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijan-EU cooperation issues within the Southern Gas Corridor were discussed at the meetings.

"Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania, and Hungary took a historic step in December 2022 and agreed to connect the Caspian Sea with Europe via the green energy corridor. In the second phase, 3-4 GW of green energy is planned to be supplied along this route, which will become the green energy corridor of the 21st century. Today we discussed plans for the further implementation of this project, as well as the development of green energy. The quadrilateral working group has also been established. Azerbaijan and Romania reached a consensus to supply one billion cubic meters of gas to Romania. We also addressed a number of other issues during the Advisory Council's meeting," he added.

On February 3, the 9th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and the 1st Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting took place in Baku. The meeting was attended by European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson, top representatives of Türkiye, Italy, the US, the UK, Georgia, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria, Greece, Albania, Moldova, Montenegro, Serbia, Ukraine, and Croatia.

Such global energy companies as SOCAR, bp, BOTAS, TANAP, TAP, TPAO, TAQA, Bulgargaz EAD, Bulgartransgaz, ICGB, Fluxys, ROMGAZ SA, SACE, Desfa, TotalEnergies, FGSZ Ltd, SNAM, Uniper, Petronas, ACWA Power, Masdar, Fortescue Future Industries, WindEurope, SolarPower Europe, and financial institutions such as the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank, the Asian Infrastructure and Investment Bank, the Asian Development Bank, and other institutions attended the meetings as well.