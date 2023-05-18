Azerbaijan, EBRD discuss ways to expand cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. Within the framework of the 32nd Annual Meeting of the EBRD's Board of Governors held in Samarkand, First Deputy Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Elnur Aliyev held a meeting with Director of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) of Infrastructure- Eurasia Team Ekaterina Miroshnik, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

The successful cooperation of Azerbaijan with the bank was noted at the meeting.

Information was provided on the priorities of socio-economic development, infrastructure projects implemented in Azerbaijan, and the potential of partnership for the implementation of the tasks set was noted.

The parties discussed the directions of expanding cooperation, the bank's participation in public-private partnership projects and infrastructure projects implemented in Azerbaijan.