CityNet - general partner of GameSummit festival

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 10. Internet provider CityNet has become the general partner of the mass game festival GameSummit, which will be held for the first time in Azerbaijan.

GameSummit will bring together fans of video games, virtual reality, pop culture, comics and other similar interests and will be a great platform to enjoy the most interesting online and offline entertainment at the Baku Sports Palace on June 11.

The festival will feature championships in various games, including competitions and simulations. Participants will be able to compete in interesting tournaments, where the best will be determined. There will also be retro and tabletop championships to recreate the atmosphere of classic games and enjoy strategic battles at gaming tables. There will also be a VR zone at the event, where everyone can have a unique gaming experience and enjoy the latest virtual entertainment.

This massive event, which will be held for the first time in our country under the general partnership of CityNet, is designed to be a festival where every participant can plunge into the exciting game world and experience unforgettable emotions and adventures.

