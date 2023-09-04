EBRD First VP to visit Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 4. The EBRD’s First Vice President and Head of Client Services Group Jürgen Rigterink has begun his visit to the South Caucasus today, the bank told Trend.

His visit will start in Armenia, continue in Georgia, and conclude in Azerbaijan.

Within the framework of his visit, Rigterink plans to meet government officials, central bank governors, business leaders and representatives of international financial organizations in each country.

In Azerbaijan he will participate in the launch of the public-private partnership for technical and vocational education and training organized by the State Vocational Education Agency and Avrora Group aimed at strengthening skills capacity in the food production industry.

"The Caucasus is an important region for the Bank, and we are committed to offering continuous support for the sustainable economic development in the region through our investments, advisory services, and policy engagements," said Rigterink ahead of the visit.

The EBRD has invested over 10 billion euros in 680 projects across the Caucasus, in both the private and public sectors.