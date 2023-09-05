Baku Airport recommends using services of official taxis only (PHOTO)

To ensure safety and comfort of passengers and visitors, Heydar Aliyev International Airport recommends using only official taxi services on the territory of the airport. Using the services of unlicensed taxis may lead to negative incidents such as inflated prices, low level of service, even fraud or theft.

Official taxis follow the necessary safety standards. Drivers offer professional services and transparent fares, allowing travelers to plan their budget and avoid unexpected costs.

Official taxis have an appropriate identification and distinctive sign, which can be seen on vehicles near the airport terminals.

We would like to remind that Baku Airport has created additional conditions for maximum convenience:

- a special boarding lane – “drop off” - has been allocated for passengers and visitors to ensure a more comfortable and flexible process of their arrival/departure;

- no payment for the first 15 minutes is required from vehicles entering the airport, which makes it convenient to meet or see off passengers.

Note that if there are any suspicions or problems regarding taxi services at the airport, visitors can immediately contact security staff.