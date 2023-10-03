Space program imbues Japanese Aerospace Agency to play ball with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) is ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan within the framework of the international space program "Artemis", JAXA President Hiroshi Yamakawa said during a press conference at the 74th International Astronautical Congress, Trend reports.

"We would like and are ready to establish cooperation with Azerbaijan under the Artemis Accords agreement, which will allow us to expand our joint participation in space research and development," he said.

Yamakawa added that at the moment, JAXA is successfully cooperating with Azercosmos, deepening partnership and participation in various projects and research.

The 74th International Astronautical Congress, in partnership with the Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos) and the International Astronautical Federation, started in Baku on October 2.

The event is attended by representatives of space agencies, the public sector, investors and private companies, local and international media, as well as more than 5,000 representatives from 101 countries. About 150 companies are represented at the International Astronautical Congress in the exhibition hall.

The International Astronautical Congress in Baku will last until October 6.