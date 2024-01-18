Kapital Bank has increased its deposit rate to 10%

Kapital Bank, the country’s leading bank, preferred by nearly 6 million customers for its quality and secure services, has increased its deposit rate to 10%. By visiting the nearest Kapital Bank branch, for those aiming to convert their cash into a profitable and reliable investment, can get 10% annual interest on deposits in AZN currency for a period of 6 months. It is possible to deposit any amount to the bank, with a minimum of 500 AZN. Along with getting high interest rate, “Kapital” deposit enables you to deposit an amount by at least 100 AZN. The accrued interest amount is paid monthly or at the end of period. The insured amount is 100,000 AZN. The campaign will be valid until March 31, 2024. For additional information: https://kbl.az/prkdazn10

We have also increased the deposit rates for “Digital deposit” that we offer on Birbank app. Customers will receive an annual interest rate of 10% on digital deposit for a period of 6 months. With the “Digital Deposit” it is possible to place deposits in the AZN currency for periods of 1, 3, 6, 9, 12, 18, 24, or 36 months, ranging from a minimum of 1₼ to a maximum of 250 000 ₼. The deposit income is provided at the end of the term. To benefit from the convenient, fully online and advantageous features of the “Digital Deposit”, customers simply need to access the “Deposit”, section within the “More” menu in the Birbank mobile app. They can proceed to the “New Deposit” section, complete the required information, and apply. For additional information: https://kbl.az/prrd10

Maximum deposit interest rate in US dollars is 3.5%. You can deposit any amount at our branches, with a minimum of 500 USD between 12 and 36 months. Alongside earning high interest through capital investment, you can increase the deposited amount by as little as 100 USD. Interest is paid monthly or at the end of the term. The annual interest rate of insured amount on foreign currency is 2.5% and the amount of it is equivalent to 100,000 AZN. For additional information: https://kbl.az/prdd

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 117 branches and 39 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. To apply for a consumer loan visit https://kbl.az/prgtk , for a Birbank installment card visit https://kbl.az/prcrc