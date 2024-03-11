South Korea seeks to expand trade relations with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. South Korea is interested in increasing imports from Azerbaijan, chairman of the Korea Importers Association (KOIMA) Kim Byung Kwan told reporters during the event dedicated to the visit of a purchasing mission from South Korea to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"I am heading the KOIMA delegation and really hope to expand the exports of Azerbaijani products to Korea. I believe that my delegation will do its best to stimulate imports of products made in Azerbaijan," he emphasized.

He noted that he expects many Azerbaijani exporters to take part in the Korea Import Expo from July 4-6.

"This will strengthen relations between Korean importers and Azerbaijani exporters. I believe economic and business ties between our countries will expand," he added.

To note, Yusif Abdullayev, executive director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), stated at the event that trade turnover between Azerbaijan and South Korea last year amounted to about $430 million.

