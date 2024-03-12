Azerbaijani AccessBank reviews creating own processing center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. Azerbaijani AccessBank considers the possibility of creating its own processing center, the bank's Management Board Member, Executive Director on Corporate, SME and Retail Banking Ilkin Guliyev said on the sidelines of the first co-branded branch opening, Trend reports.

"In fact, we have all of the resources and capabilities needed to establish our own processing facility. Everything is based on the effectiveness of this issue,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, AccessBank took a huge step forward in the growth of its services by relocating to a new processing center.



This move was made to increase the popularity of the bank's credit card business while also boosting service quality and expanding the choice of products available to clients.

