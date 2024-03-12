Croatia eyes non-oil sectors for enhanced cooperation with Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 12. The tourism and IT industries have great potential for the development of ties between Croatia and Azerbaijan, Director of the Center for Internationalization of Business of the Croatian Economic Chamber Silva Stipić Kobali said during the Azerbaijani-Croatian business forum, Trend reports.

According to her, Azerbaijan may benefit from Croatia's IT technology experience

"Also, Croatia has great experience in the tourism industry (25 percent of GDP is formed due to tourism) and can share it," Stipić Kobali noted.

Nine of the 14 Croatian businesses that are registered in Azerbaijan, according to her, are involved in the energy, transportation, food, pharmaceutical, and information technology sectors.

The Croatian representative emphasized that trade turnover between the two countries has increased four times compared to 2017, and there are great opportunities for its further growth.

In her opinion, the countries need to develop cooperation in the non-oil sector.

Croatia was among the top 5 countries to purchase Azerbaijani oil in 2023.

