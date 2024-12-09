Lump sum social benefits from Birbank

Birbank, the country’s first digital bank, continues to offer digital solutions aimed at making life easier for customers, saving time, and improving customer satisfaction. This latest update has been implemented in collaboration with the State Social Protection Fund.

Now, it is possible to access lump sum social benefits for childbirth and funerals directly through the Birbank mobile app.

Previously, customers had to visit a bank branch and submit certain documents to receive these payments. Now, there is no need to waste time. Customers can log into the Birbank mobile app to see the benefit amount, its type, and transfer the funds to any bank card account.

For customers who do not use the Birbank mobile app, an SMS with a link will be sent. By clicking on this link, they can transfer the lump sum social benefits payments to any bank account.

It should be noted that following this innovation, after submitting the necessary documents for lump sum social benefits payments to the State Social Protection Fund, customers are given the choice to receive their payments either physically at a bank branch or digitally via the Birbank mobile app.

For more detailed information about Birbank card refer to https://birbank.az, 196 Call Centre or the card’s Facebook or Instagram pages. To order a card, download the Birbank app, send an SMS with the text “1” to the 8196 short code, contact us via WhatsApp at (+994 50) 999 81 96 or visit the Birbank centers.