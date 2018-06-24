Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 92 times

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

Trend:

Military units of the armed forces of Armenia violated ceasefire 92 times throughout the day, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said June 24.

Armenian armed forces, located in Voskevan village and on nameless hills in Noyemberyan region, in Aygeovit village and on nameless hills in Ijevan region, in Mosesgekh, Chinari villages and on nameless hills in Berd region, and on nameless hills in Krasnoselsk region subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army located in Kamarli, Gaymagly, Gushchu Ayrim, Jafarli, Bala Jafarli villages of Gazakh region, in Aghdam, Aghbulag, Munjuglu villages of Tovuz region and in Zamanly village of Gadabay region.

The positions of Azerbaijan Army were also fired from positions of Armenian military units located near the occupied Nemirli, Shuraabad, Shikhlar, Bash Garvand, Shirvanly, Novruzlu, Marzili villages of Aghdam region, Garvand, Garakhanbayli, Gorgan, Kurdlar villages of Fuzuli region, Mehdili village of Jabrayil region, as well as from positions located on nameless hills in Goranboy, Terter, Khojavend and Fuzuli regions.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

