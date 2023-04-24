One person rescued from rubble in exploded building in Azerbaijan’s Bilasuvar (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. The Emergency Management Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations has received information about an explosion in a five-story residential building in Bilasuvar, after which the ministry's forces were brought to the scene, Trend reports.

During the initial assessment, it was found that the ceiling and roof of the apartment collapsed as a result of an explosion that occurred in an apartment located on the fifth floor of a five-story residential building.

As a result of search and rescue operations, one person was pulled alive from the rubble by firefighters and rescuers and handed over to the ambulance team.

Currently, the search and rescue operation continues.