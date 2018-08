Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27

Trend:

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed an order on measures regarding the improvement of housing and living conditions of the population of Ismayilli city.

Under the presidential order, 3 million manats were allocated from the state budget to the Ismayilli District Executive Authority for the construction of a 48-apartment residential building in the city.

