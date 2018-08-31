Japanese FM due in Azerbaijan

31 August 2018 13:50 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 31

Trend:

Foreign Minister of Japan Taro Kono will visit Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani embassy in Japan said in a message on August 31.

The visit is scheduled for September 5-6.

Azerbaijan and Japan established diplomatic relations in 1992. Over the period of cooperation, more than 20 agreements in the humanitarian, economic and other spheres have been signed. The two countries have established inter-parliamentary friendship groups, as well as a joint intergovernmental commission.

According to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee, trade turnover with Japan in January-July 2018 amounted to about $148.5 million. Almost the entire amount of turnover fell on the import of Japanese products to Azerbaijan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Japan says financial dialogue with China 'extremely good'
Other News 12:24
Japanese manufacturers interested in establishing JVs in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan 29 August 09:53
Japan says North Korea still poses a dire threat to its security
Other News 28 August 08:45
N.Korea to release detained Japanese national suspected of espionage – reports
Other News 26 August 21:53
Trump speaks with Abe over phone on DPRK
US 23 August 04:31
Japanese-Turkish consortium to commission gas chemical complex on Turkmen coast of Caspian
Oil&Gas 19 August 19:23
Latest
French companies interested in strengthening positions in Turkmen market
Economy news 14:58
Kazakh energy official explains why country needs another refinery
Kazakhstan 14:56
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan intend to implement major joint projects
Kazakhstan 14:53
Turkmenistan, UAE hold business talks
Economy news 14:46
Azerbaijan studying information on Armenia's purchase of weapons in India
Politics 14:46
Number of illegal visits to occupied Azerbaijani territories decreases - Foreign ministry
Politics 14:21
Explosion rocks Russian defense plant leaving three dead, and three missing
Russia 13:59
Official calls for enhanced trade ties between Iran, Italy
Business 13:28
Kazakhstan implementing major mineral exploration project
Kazakhstan 12:59