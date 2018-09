Baku, Azerbaijan, Sep. 5

Trend:

The meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono is being held in Baku, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message.

Taro Kono's meetings with other Azerbaijani officials are also planned.

Taro Kono is on a two day visit to Azerbaijan.

