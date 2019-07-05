Azerbaijan, Bulgaria ink program document on cultural co-op (PHOTO)

5 July 2019 09:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

Trend:

Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have signed a program document on cultural cooperation, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Culture Minister Abulfas Garayev met with Bulgarian Culture Minister Boil Banov on July 4, who arrived in Azerbaijan to attend the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

During the meeting, the minister informed the guest in detail about international events organized in Azerbaijan and the country’s rich cultural heritage. He said that large-scale work is underway to fully develop the national culture and its promotion in the world.

Azerbaijan is interested in the development of international relations in the field of culture, the minister added.

Speaking about bilateral relations, the minister noted that cooperation is observed in all areas. He noted that Azerbaijan will make every effort to further develop cooperation.

In turn, Bulgarian Culture Minister Boil Banov said that he is visiting Azerbaijan for the first time.

“Azerbaijan at a high level organized the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee and provided cordial hospitality,” he noted.

Speaking about the development of relations between the two countries, the Bulgarian minister said that his country is interested in creating closer relations with Azerbaijan.

Then the ministers of culture of the two countries signed a program document on cooperation in the field of culture for 2019-2023.

