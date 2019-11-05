EU, Azerbaijan to mull visa facilitation issues in Baku

5 November 2019 14:17 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 5

By Matanat Nasibova - Trend:

Azerbaijan and the EU will discuss visa facilitation issues as part of the next meeting of the joint committee, Denis Daniilidis, the head of the department for political and social issues and public relations of the EU mission in Azerbaijan, told Trend.

Daniilidis said that the meeting will be held in Baku Nov. 6.

In September, Azerbaijan and the EU held a meeting of a joint committee on readmission.

On Nov. 29, 2013, the EU and Azerbaijan signed an agreement to simplify the visa regime as part of the summit of the countries participating in the EU Eastern Partnership (EaP) program in Vilnius. On Feb. 28, 2014, the EU and Azerbaijan signed a readmission agreement.

The EaP is a project of the EU with the main stated goal of developing EU integration ties with six countries of the former USSR: Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova and Ukraine.

Out of the six member states of this association, three - Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova - declared accession to the EU as the goal of their foreign policy.

The regulation of relations between the EU and its neighbors is based on the EU Global Strategy and the updated European Neighborhood Policy, which indicate the need to focus efforts on improving the stability and sustainability of the EU’s eastern neighbors.

The objective of the new strategic work plan is to determine the activities of the EU and its six partner countries until 2020 based on the joint goals formulated during the creation of the EaP at the Prague Summit in May 2009.

In a broader context, the EaP seeks to achieve the key global policy goals listed in the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Paris climate agreement.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan leader among CIS countries in efficiency of seaport services
Business 16:32
EU regrets U.S. exit from Paris deal, says climate change fight goes on
Europe 16:30
Head of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank talks manat rate
Economy 16:25
SOCAR reveals production volume at Galmaz field
Oil&Gas 15:57
Azerbaijan greatly improves indicators for intellectual property protection
Business 15:55
BP updates on exploration activities on Azerbaijan’s prospective areas
Oil&Gas 15:25
Latest
Tender for construction of buildings for housing, reproduction of dogs opens in Turkmenistan
Tenders 16:41
Prices in Uzbekistan’s consumer sector up by 16.3%
Business 16:33
Azerbaijan leader among CIS countries in efficiency of seaport services
Business 16:32
EU regrets U.S. exit from Paris deal, says climate change fight goes on
Europe 16:30
Number of US, Israeli tourists in Turkey up in September 2019
Turkey 16:26
Head of Azerbaijan’s Central Bank talks manat rate
Economy 16:25
SOCAR reveals production volume at Galmaz field
Oil&Gas 15:57
Azerbaijan greatly improves indicators for intellectual property protection
Business 15:55
Ukraine's Odessa Marine Engineering Bureau talks new project in Azerbaijan
Business 15:51