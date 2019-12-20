New polling stations to be created in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Some constituencies of Azerbaijan will have additional 13 polling stations installed, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed at the meeting of the country's Central Election Commission (CEC) on Dec. 20.

After discussions, it was decided to create 13 new polling stations.

Municipal elections will be held in Azerbaijan on Dec. 23, 2019, while early parliamentary elections are scheduled to be held on Feb. 9, 2020.

