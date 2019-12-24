Constituencies with highest, lowest voter turnout in municipal elections in Azerbaijan disclosed

24 December 2019 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 24

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The highest voter turnout in the municipal elections in Azerbaijan on Dec. 23 was registered in the Sharur-Sadarak constituency No 1 of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and it amounted to 43.5 percent, Trend reports.

Here, 16,800 out of 38,621 those eligible cast their votes.

The lowest voter turnout was observed in the 2nd Kapaz (Ganja) constituency No. 40, where the activity was 24.13 percent. Here, out of 42,085 people eligible to vote, 10,156 took part in the elections.

Municipal elections were held in Azerbaijan on Dec. 23. Voter turnout in the elections was 33.72 percent. Thus, 1,627,064 people voted in the elections.

This year, 15,156 members of municipalities were to be elected in the municipal elections on 1,606 municipalities.

In total, over 42,000 candidates applied for participation in the elections, and 13 parties nominated their candidates.

The elections were held on 118 constituencies. The voting took place at 5,049 polling stations. The municipal elections were monitored by 17 foreign and 52,636 local observers.

