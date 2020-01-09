Period for submitting docs for early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijani ends

9 January 2020 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The period for submitting necessary electoral documents for the registration of candidates as part of the early elections to the Azerbaijani Parliament ends on Dec. 10, Trend reports.

A candidate or his authorized representative, authorized representative of a political party, bloc of political parties, must submit the documents necessary for registration of candidates from Dec. 21, 2019 till 18:00 (GMT +4) on Jan. 10, 2020.

Moreover, the preparation of voting protocols also ends on Jan. 10. By the decision of the Central Election Commission (CEC), they should be prepared by the relevant printing company at the latest 30 days before the voting day, that is, before Jan. 10.

January 10 also marks the deadline for choosing spots to place campaign materials on billboards in polling stations.

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijani CEC chairman gives recommendations to parliamentary candidates
Politics 8 January 19:32
Azerbaijan discloses number of MP candidates registered for early parliamentary election
Politics 8 January 19:13
Chairman: CEC cannot control property issues of MP candidates in Azerbaijan
Politics 8 January 17:38
All 123 YAP candidates officially registered for parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan
Politics 7 January 19:58
557 candidates for early parliamentary election registered in Azerbaijan
Politics 7 January 18:26
Azerbaijan's CEC: MP candidates must themselves provide information on property
Politics 7 January 17:34
Latest
Turkmenistan’s Demiryollary OJSC extends tender to buy spares for locomotives, wagons
Tenders 13:03
Central Bank of Iran continues its foreign currency policies
Finance 12:44
Iran to lead Middle East’s oil & gas transmission pipeline length additions
Oil&Gas 12:42
WB increases its GDP growth forecast for Kazakhstan
Business 12:34
Iranian currency rates for Jan. 9
Finance 12:32
Uzbekistan position in World Passport Index revealed
Uzbekistan 12:31
Georgia plans to build tourist center on territory of largest HPP
Construction 12:28
Famous astronaut excluded from Azerbaijan's list of undesirable persons
Politics 12:20
Azerbaijan Airlines named most punctual airline in Europe
Transport 12:14