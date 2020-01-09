Period for submitting docs for early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijani ends

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The period for submitting necessary electoral documents for the registration of candidates as part of the early elections to the Azerbaijani Parliament ends on Dec. 10, Trend reports.

A candidate or his authorized representative, authorized representative of a political party, bloc of political parties, must submit the documents necessary for registration of candidates from Dec. 21, 2019 till 18:00 (GMT +4) on Jan. 10, 2020.

Moreover, the preparation of voting protocols also ends on Jan. 10. By the decision of the Central Election Commission (CEC), they should be prepared by the relevant printing company at the latest 30 days before the voting day, that is, before Jan. 10.

January 10 also marks the deadline for choosing spots to place campaign materials on billboards in polling stations.

Early parliamentary elections will be held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news