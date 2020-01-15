Azerbaijan's CEC cancels decision of district commission on candidate

15 January 2020 18:14 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan considered a candidate's statement in connection with the parliamentary elections, Trend reports with reference to CEC.

Rauf Abbasov, whose candidacy was not registered by the Khatai constituency No. 35, appealed to CEC.

In his statement, Abbasov noted that the district election commission (DEC) turned down his candidacy without any grounds. During the investigation, the CEC expert group found that the decision of the DEC did not really indicate the reasons for the refusal.

Thus, CEC overturned the decision of the DEC to reject Rauf Abbasov's registration as a candidate for the parliament.

The CEC members proposed to take the activities of constituency No. 35 under special control.

Early parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan are scheduled to be held on Feb. 9, 2020.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Updating voter lists for parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan ends on Jan. 15
Politics 14 January 17:58
Candidacies of some Iranian MPs for parliamentary elections unconfirmed
Iran 13 January 17:33
CEC: Azerbaijan has created all conditions for candidates to meet voters
Politics 13 January 14:06
Azerbaijan's CEC discloses number of observers in upcoming parliamentary elections
Politics 13 January 13:42
Azerbaijan's CEC cancels decision of district electoral commission of Sumgayit
Politics 12 January 15:03
Azerbaijani CEC terminates powers of party representative involved in parliamentary elections
Politics 12 January 15:02
Latest
Total E&P Absheron, French Embassy in Baku ink MoU
Business 18:24
OPEC oil output down in December 2019
Oil&Gas 18:19
First Shafag-Asiman exploration well spudded offshore Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 18:05
Kazakhstan talks China Oil HBP Science's involvement with Kashagan field
Oil&Gas 18:01
Georgian mayor announces large-scale projects in Tbilisi
Georgia 17:56
Consumer price index up in Azerbaijan in December 2019
Business 17:53
Uzbekistan’s Navoi MMC intends to attract loans from Russian banks
Business 17:50
Chinese Sinotruk, German MAN, Uzbek Uzavtosanoat create joint venture
Business 17:50
OPEC reveals forecasts for Azerbaijan’s oil output
Oil&Gas 17:49