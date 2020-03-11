Ambassador: France grateful to Azerbaijan for solidarity in fight against terror (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

France expresses gratitude to Azerbaijan for the solidarity shown in the fight against terror, Ambassador of France to Azerbaijan Zachary Gross said in Baku on March 11 - the Day of National Sorrow, dedicated to the memory of victims of terror, Trend reports.

11 March is the European Day in Memory of the Victims of Terrorism that was set up to coincide with the anniversary of the 2004 Madrid bombings that killed 193 and injured over 2,000 people.

The ambassador noted that France is familiar with similar situations in Azerbaijan.

“France also faced the same challenges. At the same time, we are grateful to Azerbaijan for tolerance,” Zachary Gross added.

The diplomat reminded that French President Emmanuel Macron ordered that March 11 be declared Sorrow Day to commemorate the victims of terror.

Gross said that this is done in order to honor the memory of French citizens and foreign citizens who were victims of the attacks that threaten the interests of the country.

The ambassador added that the country has suffered from numerous events of terror over the past 10 years.

“French citizens are attacked by radical terrorist groups. This is a tragedy behind the rejection of democracy and dialogue,” Gross noted.