Heydar Aliyev Foundation delivers medical supplies from various countries to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 18
Trend:
The Heydar Aliyev Foundation has delivered medical supplies from various countries to support the work of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers in order to prevent wide spread of coronavirus disease in the territory of Azerbaijan.
Relevant medical institutions were supplied with special medical masks, gloves, protective glasses, medical uniforms and disinfectant products.
Latest
Coronavirus to be eradicated relatively soon in Azerbaijan, thanks to measures taken - Academy of Sciences
Azercell supports roaming subscribers and ensures free of charge calls to State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance!
President Ilham Aliyev inaugurated Pirshaghi-Goradil-Novkhani-Sumgayit section of Absheron circular railway after renovation (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Azerbaijani Parliament's Vice Speaker: Necessary to create group of volunteers under current conditions