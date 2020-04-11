President Ilham Aliyev: Turkic Council is first int’l organization on global scale to hold summit on COVID-19 pandemic at level of heads of state

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11

Trend:

The Turkic Council is the first international organization on a global scale to hold a summit on the COVID-19 pandemic at the level of heads of state, said President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, chairman of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States Ilham Aliyev during the extraordinary Summit of the Turkic Council through videoconferencing, Trend reports.

“Dear heads of state and government. Dear Director-General of the World Health Organization. Dear friends! My warm greetings to all of you. I thank you for supporting the initiative of holding an emergency Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, which was put forward by Azerbaijan as the chairing country. The organization of the Summit just a few days after the launch of this initiative indicates that the Turkic Council is built on the basis of friendship and fraternity. I would like to express my gratitude to the Director-General of the World Health Organization Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus for joining the Summit,” said the head of state.

President Ilham Aliyev noted that the Summit agenda has been shared.

“If there are no proposals on the agenda, then we can get down to work. Dear colleagues, as you know, the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of the Turkic-Speaking States was held in Baku in October last year. During that summit, Azerbaijan took over chairmanship and immediately began to act as the chairing country. During the chairmanship, we have been making efforts to further enhance the authority of the organization in the world and strengthen cooperation among our countries. Coronavirus, defying all borders, has spread throughout the world and led to tragic consequences. I wish the repose of the souls of those who died from the pandemic in our country and in the world. Let me express my condolences to their families and wish those infected a speedy recovery,” said President Ilham Aliyev.

He pointed out that the Turkic Council is the first international organization on a global scale to hold a summit on the COVID-19 pandemic at the level of heads of state.

“This is further clear evidence of our high-level solidarity. The common roots that unite us, our history, culture and national values are an important basis for mutually beneficial activities. The coronavirus pandemic requires a global response because it is a global threat. Since the first days of the pandemic, we have witnessed some countries and international organizations being confused by the coronavirus and choosing the path of self-closure. In the current circumstances of the global pandemic, the world needs solidarity and cooperation,” noted President Ilham Aliyev.