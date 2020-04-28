Azerbaijan takes part in meeting of OSCE PA Bureau (UPDATE)

Politics 28 April 2020 19:56 (UTC+04:00)
Title changed, details added (first version posted on 17:55)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 28

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly (PA), vice-president of the OSCE PA Azay Guliyev has recently participated in a meeting of the organization’s Bureau in a video conference format, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani parliament on April 28.

The views on the activity of the OSCE PA during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic were exchanged at the meeting. The reports of the chairpersons of the committees and subcommittees, a treasurer and special representatives were also made.

The reports were made by OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Albanian Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Edi Rama, European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic during the meeting.

While delivering speech during the discussions, Guliyev emphasized that it is necessary to focus on such issues as the prevention of the global consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, the economic crisis, conflicts, racism, illegal migration, the conditions of refugees and internally displaced people and others.

The Azerbaijani MP suggested holding the OSCE Summit with the participation of heads of state and government of member-states of the organization to discuss the most pressing issues.

Guliyev emphasized that the grave consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic in the territories of the OSCE member-states can be eliminated only as a result of a unified strategy, effective coordination and joint activity of the heads of state and government.

While reminding that the recent OSCE summit was held 10 years ago, in 2010 in Astana, the MP stressed the importance of holding the next summit.

During the discussions related to the activity of the OSCE PA General Committee on Political Affairs and Security, the MP thanked the bureau members for the adequate assessment given to the illegal "presidential and parliamentary elections" held on March 31, 2020 in the Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan occupied by Armenia and urged to intensify the efforts to prevent such events.

During the event, Guliyev emphasized the importance of monitoring in connection with the implementation of the requirements of the Biological Weapons Convention amid the pandemic.

An agreement on the cancellation of the annual summer session planned to be held in Vancouver and the autumn session of the OSCE PA planned to be held in San Marino, the extension of the powers of bureau members, including the president of the structure, until July 2021, as well as organizing of online meetings of the standing and general committees were discussed during the meeting.

