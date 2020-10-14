Armenian troops continue shelling Azerbaijan's Aghdam district (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 14

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Armenian Armed Forces continue shelling of Azerbaijani Aghdam district, Trend's regional correspondent reports from the scene.

An artillery shelling by the Armenian troops has inflicted serious damage to several houses in the district's Garadaghli village.

The shell hit the house of civilian Rakhman Hasanov. There were no casualties, yet the house was severely damaged.

Over 10 strikes have been launched at the indicated district till the present day.