Turkish media representatives putting their lives on the line day and night - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

Trend:

Turkish media representatives are putting their lives on the line day and night, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said receiving a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the Turkish people for the support Turkish citizens and our brothers have provided to us these days. They have sent me many letters, very sincere letters, and it touches all of us. At the same time, Turkish media representatives are putting their lives on the line day and night. The world sees and knows these images mostly through the Turkish media. Our brothers from Turkey were the first to come here after the cowardly bombing of Ganja and Barda. Therefore, it once again shows the Turkish-Azerbaijani unity. Every time I talk to my dear brother about this, we know that this unity is not in word but in deed, and the whole world knows it today,” the head of state said.