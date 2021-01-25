Azerbaijani, Iranian FMs discuss current regional situation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 25

Trend:

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Javad Zarif during the latter’s working visit to Baku on January 25, 2021, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting with the participation of delegations from both sides primarily focused on the bilateral cooperation agenda, as well as regional issues.

Bayramov stressed that the existing historical, cultural and religious ties between the two countries form the basis of bilateral cooperation. Bayramov noted that Iran continues to support the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, as well as the inviolability of its borders, particularly the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran at all levels, including at the level of the people during the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh War has been highly appreciated by the Azerbaijani people.

Bayramov stated that relations between the two countries are close, and even in the current pandemic situation, such contacts intensively continue.

Zarif extended his gratitude for the rendered hospitality. He expressed satisfaction with his visit to Baku decades later when Azerbaijan liberated its territories from occupation. The end of the occupation of the territories has created a good opportunity for peace, tranquility and cooperation in the region, and it imperative to take advantage of using this opportunity.

Referring to his meeting with the president of Azerbaijan, Zarif stressed that the leaders of the two countries have very fruitful relations. There are no restrictions on the development of bilateral relations, and the existing cooperation in economic, energy, trade, agriculture and other fields is in the interests of the respective nations.

During the meeting, the ministers discussed the current situation in the region, the implementation of the trilateral statements of November 10, 2020 and January 11, 2021. The sides noted that new opportunities for cooperation have been opened up in the region, including the prospects for the development of North-South and South-West transport and transit corridors.

Referring to the activities of the State Commission for Economic, Trade and Humanitarian Cooperation, especially the successful results of the latest meeting in Tehran, the sides noted that such activities serve to strengthen economic ties between the two neighboring countries.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations, as well as the continuation of contacts in the formats of trilateral and quadrilateral regional cooperation.

The ministers also discussed other issues of mutual interest.