No barriers for France to implement projects in liberated Azerbaijani lands - French minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27
Trend:
There are no barriers to the implementation of projects by the French companies in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, Minister of State attached to the Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne said at the briefing, Trend reports on Jan. 27.
“Big, world-famous French companies are represented in Azerbaijan,” Lemoyne said.
