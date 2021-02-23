Hungarian companies ready to participate in restoration of liberated Azerbaijani lands (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 15:25)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 23

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

Bilateral economic relations between Azerbaijan and Hungary, based on friendly relations, are developing from year to year, and at the same time, there is a stable growth in trade turnover, including import and export, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev, Azerbaijani co-chairman of the Azerbaijan and Hungary Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation, said.

Babayev made the remark at a meeting with Hungarian ambassador to Azerbaijan Viktor Szederkenyi, Trend reports on Feb. 23.

“As a result of mutual interest and efforts, it is possible to expect that a big expansion of these ties can be observed in the coming period,” the Azerbaijani minister added.

Stressing that the Azerbaijani troops, headed by Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, liberated the Azerbaijani territories from the Armenian occupation, Babayev added that large-scale creative work has already begun on these lands deteriorated by the invaders.

The minister stressed that the willingness of the Hungarian companies to join the creative program in the liberated territories causes gratification.

The minister reminded about the meeting held last month with the Hungarian co-chairman of the Azerbaijan-Hungary Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjártó, at which this issue was also discussed.

In accordance with the received information, the credit line worth over $100 million from EXIM Bank was opened for these companies.

“The allocation of grants by the Hungarian government for mine clearance in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan testifies to the friendly relations,” Babayev added.

The minister stressed the signing of a new contract with the Hungarian Wizz Air airline as another positive step in cooperation, adding that after the restrictions are lifted due to the pandemic, flights between Azerbaijan and Hungary will be resumed.

In turn, the Hungarian ambassador said that Hungary supports the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and intends to expand bilateral ties.

The ambassador also stressed that cooperation between Hungary and Azerbaijan is being constantly developed.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged the views on the current state and prospects for the development of relations between the two countries, the activity of the bilateral Commission and creative projects in the liberated territories.