Surrender of Shusha, Lachin and Kalbajar during Musavat government was great act of betrayal - president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26

Trend:

The surrender of Shusha, Lachin and Kalbajar during the PFPA-Musavat government to the enemy was a great act of betrayal, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a meeting with members of martyrs` families and war disabled, Trend reports.

“In the first Karabakh war, our heroic sons showed courage. However, the people in charge of Azerbaijan at that time failed to take the necessary measures, especially during the PFPA-Musavat government. The surrender of Shusha, Lachin and Kalbajar to the enemy was a great act of betrayal and, in fact, preconditioned the subsequent course of the war. Because a geographical connection was established between Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh, and after that the Armenians gained a great advantage for the occupation of other lands,” Azerbaijani president said.

“The defense of our regions was almost left to the self-defense forces at that time. There was no regular army. Even the measures necessary to evacuate people from Kalbajar and Lachin were not taken, which resulted in heavy losses among the population. The Khojaly genocide is a crime against humanity. This crime was committed by the Armenian state. The blood of victims of Khojaly was also avenged in the second Karabakh war,” the head of state said.