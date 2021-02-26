We demand justice for innocent victims of Khojaly genocide - assistant to Azerbaijani president
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 26
By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:
We demand justice for innocent victims of Khojaly genocide, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports citing Hajiyev's Twitter.
"We Remember! We demand justice for innocent victims of Khojaly genocide! Justice is an important component of reconciliation. Perpetrators of Khojaly genocide are glorified as heros in Armenia based on extreme ideologies of racism, discrimination, ethnic hate," Hajiyev wrote.
