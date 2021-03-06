We have no problems with any political entity in country - President of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Marr. 6

“At the new stage, we need to further deepen the political dialogue. This process began before the war, and I believe that good results were achieved in a short time. We can say that all parties if we exclude the anti-national council calling itself a political entity, all political forces spoke in favor of dialogue, welcomed our initiative, and this dialogue has already taken place. I can say with full confidence that this happened without any outside interference. I remember that in the 1990s and even during my presidency, some representatives were coming here from abroad to organize a political dialogue for us. This was an insult to us. Who are you? Mind your own business! Your country needs a political dialogue more than Azerbaijan does. They are pecking each other, but this, as they say, is a completely different story. We have achieved this in a short time. And again, we simply figured out what fundamental contradictions there were and areas we could not agree on. We came to the decision, to the proposal that there can be no difference of opinions on national issues. Common issues include the Karabakh issue. Common issues include the activities of political parties, the development of democracy, the establishment of economic freedoms, the increase in the power of our country. This political dialogue is underway to this day. I very much approve of it. I believe that it is of great importance for improving the future political system of our country. I also call upon representatives and members of the New Azerbaijan Party to pay attention to the fact that we have no problems with any political entity in the country. With anti-national elements, of course, we will never be able to sit down at the same table because they are traitors. They receive instructions from the outside. Their emissaries are based in foreign capitals. They receive money from there, try to cast a shadow over our glorious Victory in order to mislead people. They cited Pashinyan as an example for us, called him a pure person, a democrat. They said that there would be such a leader in Azerbaijan too. This democrat has arrested all the opposition. If the war had not started on 27 September, he would not have released them. The leader of the main opposition party was arrested a few days before the war. Criminal cases were initiated. Now there is a man calling himself the leader of the opposition there, but he was also taken out of mothballs. He was also summoned and banned from leaving the country. Is this democracy? The West is turning a blind eye to this, which goes without saying. The West has already fully exposed itself to issues of democracy. There can be no other opinion. It turns a blind eye to this, of course. But why are our “democrats” silent? Why aren’t they saying that Pashinyan should become an example for us? Let him come and say this, let him answer for his words. There is no person in Armenia who would not make fun of him. They have given him some nickname, they know better. They cited him as an example. Why? Because they received instruction from there, from the center, from their center. What was the goal? The goal was to stir up everything in Azerbaijan, break it, undermine the authority of the Azerbaijani leadership, write dirty conjectures, slander, false articles – all this is happening right before our eyes. We have not forgotten this. They wanted to distract us from the main task, so that we indulge in internal litigation, unfounded accusations, distract us from the main task so that the occupied lands would forever remain in the hands of the Armenians. This was their goal. The national traitors represented on the anti-national council are also pursuing this goal. The same goal is pursued by those who are trying to cast a shadow over the Victory of our valiant army. In the history of Azerbaijan, perhaps, there were no such despicable people as them. But we cooperate with all other political entities and will continue to do that,” the head of state said.