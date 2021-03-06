As Commander-in-Chief, I know where our weaknesses are - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 6

Trend:

As Commander-in-Chief, someone in charge of all work, I know where our weaknesses are, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev said making a speech at the 7th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) held in a video format, Trend reports.

“Of course, the war is our glorious page in the military sphere. At the same time, it is an experience. As Commander-in-Chief, someone in charge of all work, I know where our weaknesses are. We fixed these weaknesses even during the war. Important decisions were made during the war. After that, this experience, of course, will and should become the basis for us. Instructions were given to create a more modern army, because now military experts, international military experts say that Azerbaijan was waging a war in the 21st century. We must plan so that to be prepared for the war of the 22nd century perhaps in 50 years' time. Because strength is everything. Unfortunately, this is the case. If international law does not work, only the factor of force can become decisive,” the head of state said.