Azerbaijani president presents Dostlug Order to OIC Sec-Gen
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 8
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen.
President Aliyev presented “Dostlug” Order to Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen in recognition of his contributions to strengthening of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.
Latest
Khazar Consortium in Turkmenistan opens tender for supply of field steam mobile multifunctional unit
Armenia must answer for crimes against Azerbaijan before int'l justice - Gambia's representative to OIC