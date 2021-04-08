Azerbaijani president presents Dostlug Order to OIC Sec-Gen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 8

Trend:

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen.

President Aliyev presented “Dostlug” Order to Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen in recognition of his contributions to strengthening of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.