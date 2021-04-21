In near future, construction of new airport will be launched in Zangilan district - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 21

Trend:

In the near future, the construction of a new airport will be launched in Zangilan district, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in an interview with Azerbaijan Television, Trend reports.

“There are numerous proposals from abroad, many of our foreign partners want to take an active part in the restoration of Karabakh. We certainly welcome this. Naturally, all proposals will be analyzed and discussed. We must do all this work with maximum efficiency in order to create the best conditions for citizens returning to the liberated lands,” the Azerbaijani president said.

“As you know, the construction of the Fuzuli international airport is proceeding at a high pace. In the near future, the construction of a new airport will be launched in the Zangilan district. The third airport will be built in the Lachin district. This will happen a little later. The snow has not yet melted in this district. At the present time, it is not possible to carry out work on the site provided for the airport. We expect work in this direction to begin in May-June perhaps,” the head of state said.