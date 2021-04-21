Industrial parks will also operate in Karabakh zone - President Aliyev
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 21
Trend:
Industrial parks will also operate in the Karabakh zone, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said attending the opening of the Hajigabul Industrial Estate, Trend reports.
“The Ministry of Economy is currently working on this issue. Such enterprises must be created in the Karabakh zone so that we provide people with jobs and also make the most of the potential of this zone,” the head of state said.
