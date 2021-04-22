Azerbaijan clears Sugovushan, Talyshkend from mines for construction of power transmission lines (PHOTO)

Tartar, Azerbaijan, April 22

By Jeyhun Alakbarov - Trend:

The de-mining work is underway for the construction of power transmission lines in Azerbaijan’s Sugovushan settlement and Talyshkend village, Ramin Azizov, employee of the National Agency for Mine Clearance of Territories of Azerbaijan, told reporters, Trend’s Karabakh bureau reports on April 22.

“The antipersonnel and anti-tank mines were found and neutralized on the road from Tartar district to Sugovushan settlement and Talyshkend village,” Azizov added.