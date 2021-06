Ties of comprehensive partnership established between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan – Deputy PM (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 13:59)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 21

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The relations of comprehensive partnership have been established between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi said.

Tileuberdi made the remark in Baku at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports on June 21.

“The foundation of fraternal and friendly ties between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan was laid by Azerbaijan's national leader Heydar Aliyev and first president of Kazakhstan, Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev,” foreign minister of Kazakhstan added.

"The relations of all-round partnership have been established between our countries and Kazakhstan is aimed at their further expansion," Tileuberdi said.