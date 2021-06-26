Armenia must fully understand that no-one can stop us, iron fist is in place - Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

Armenia must fully understand that we can complete any military task and no-one can stop us. They should know that the iron fist is in place, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev said addressing the meeting with a leadership and a group of military personnel of Azerbaijani Army on the occasion of the Armed Forces Day at Gulustan Palace, Trend reports.

"There is only one way for Armenia to develop – to establish normal relations with its neighbors, give up their territorial claims and not to use the word Nagorno-Karabakh at all. Because there is no territorial unit called Nagorno-Karabakh, there is no concept of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. I have said this many times and I want to say again that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has been resolved. Armenia must accept it and work with us to determine the borders. A working group on delimitation should be established. There must be preparations for a peace agreement. We are declaring that. We are the winning country. We have destroyed Armenia. You know very well what difficult conditions we were faced with. They built fortifications and six lines of defense in 30 years. The natural terrain of that region was very favorable for them. We have liberated these lands at the cost of the lives and heroism of our heroic sons. Our youth, soldiers and officers were putting their lives on the line. Everyone was saying that they would rather die than retreat. We have won the victory in such difficult conditions. Therefore, Armenia must fully understand that we can complete any military task and no-one can stop us. They should know that the iron fist is in place," the head of state said.