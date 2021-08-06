Trade turnover between Azerbaijan, Iraq up since early 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.6

Azerbaijan and Iraq have increased bilateral trade turnover since the beginning of 2021, the Deputy Minister of Economy Sevinj Hasanova said, Trend reports on Aug.6.

According to Hasanova, in 2020, the trade turnover between the two countries decreased by more than 30 percent, whereas for the first six months of the current year it grew by more than 35 percent.

Besides, more than 180 companies with Azerbaijani capital have been registered in Iraq, the deputy minister said.

"We support the development of relations between our countries," she noted.

The official also noted that the Azerbaijani side stands for the establishment of a business council with Iraq.

"Azerbaijan's investment program provides benefits for foreign entrepreneurs with the aim of attracting foreign investment," added Hasanova.

The second meeting of the joint commission between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Iraq is being held in Baku.

The joint commission was established in accordance with the ‘Agreement between Governments of Azerbaijan and Iraq on trade, economic, scientific, technical and cultural cooperation’ signed on November 10, 2010. The first meeting of the commission was held on December 4, 2013 in Baku.

