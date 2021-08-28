"Masters of Artillery Fire" contest continues (PHOTO/VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.28
Trend:
The next stage of the "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest held as part of the "International Army Games - 2021" in the Guards garrison of Kazakhstan was conducted, Trend reports on Aug.28 citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
According to the ministry, the second squad of Azerbaijani team also successfully performed at the individual stage. By the decision of the Board of Referees, Azerbaijani artillerymen, who destroyed the targets by an accurate fire, took third place among nine teams.
Artillerymen from Russia and Kazakhstan took the first and second places, respectively.
