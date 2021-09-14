Azerbaijani MPs to be observers in Russian State Duma elections

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 14

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

A group of Azerbaijani MPs will observe the elections to the Federal Assembly of the State Duma of Russia in Moscow from September 16 through September 20, Trend reports, referring to the Azerbaijani parliament.

MP Mikhail Zabelin will observe the elections through the CIS Parliamentary Assembly, and MP Nizami Safarov - through the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth.

MPs Fatma Yildirim, Shahin Seidzade, and Anar Mammadov will observe the electoral process from the Azerbaijani parliament.

They will estimate the level of preparation for the elections, and observe the process at polling stations on the voting day, as well as the activity of citizens, ensuring the rights of the electors and counting the votes.